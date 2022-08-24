Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director John Joseph Stephens Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) Director John Joseph Stephens bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Joseph Stephens bought 13,216 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $91,322.56.

SLDP opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth approximately $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth $13,110,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 210.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 764,561 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

