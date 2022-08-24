Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.97

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.97 and traded as low as $5.52. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 9,283 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $86.82 million, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.