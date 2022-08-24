South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

