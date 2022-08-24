South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

