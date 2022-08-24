South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Yelp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,892 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $171,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,484.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock worth $864,430 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

