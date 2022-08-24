South Dakota Investment Council Has $277,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.0 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.66 per share, for a total transaction of $514,747.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 103,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,913 and have sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

