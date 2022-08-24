South Dakota Investment Council Invests $480,000 in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.



