South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.