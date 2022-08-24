South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Neogen were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,448. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Neogen stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.58. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

