South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,440 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $106.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.58 and a one year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.