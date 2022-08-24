South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,200 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $2,190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

AXON opened at $121.86 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

