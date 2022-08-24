SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SP opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $794.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at SP Plus

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in SP Plus by 969.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 154,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 139,859 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in SP Plus by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 87,709 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SP Plus

(Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

