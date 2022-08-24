Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Critical Review

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 1 7 0 2.88 Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Brands and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus price target of $102.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.65%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Spectrum Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.41% 3.80% 0.93% Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $3.00 billion 0.91 $189.60 million $2.55 26.29 Solid Power $2.71 million 412.85 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Summary

Solid Power beats Spectrum Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands. The Global Pet Care segment provides rawhide chewing, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, small animal food and care, and rawhide-free products under the 8IN1 (8-in-1), Dingo, Nature's Miracle, Wild Harvest, Littermaid, Jungle, Excel, FURminator, IAMS, Eukanuba, Healthy-Hide, DreamBone, SmartBones, ProSense, Perfect Coat, eCOTRITION, Birdola, Good Boy, Meowee!, Wildbird, and Wafcol brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Whisper, Instant Ocean, GloFish, OmegaOne, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

