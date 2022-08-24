State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 541,468 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 460.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541,468 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,828,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,528,000 after buying an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 146,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

