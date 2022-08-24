State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.61.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

