State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

