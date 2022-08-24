State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $11.63 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

