State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $97.80 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

