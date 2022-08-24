State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 37,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 128,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

