State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 54,475 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of PDC Energy worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 461,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,231.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,630 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDCE opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

