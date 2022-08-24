State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 137,445 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,445 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 247,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $1,220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,232,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,755,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,129,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CBRE Group by 64.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.