State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 53,758 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after acquiring an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,822,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,240 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,152,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,578,000 after acquiring an additional 492,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

