State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119,110 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after buying an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

NXPI stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.91 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.