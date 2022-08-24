State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $232.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.07 and its 200-day moving average is $216.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

