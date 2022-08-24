Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $14.53

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $13.85. Stellantis shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 75,966 shares trading hands.
STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
