Stifel Nicolaus Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $148.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
NYSE:SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.28. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $146.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
