StockNews.com Upgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to “Hold”

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Insider Activity at aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,798 shares in the company, valued at $117,498.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 525,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,996 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.