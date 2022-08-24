Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Tami Tillotson Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $179,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tami Tillotson Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,027,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.