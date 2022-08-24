Suzanne D. Snapper Sells 2,381 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.