Swiss National Bank Acquires 15,700 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of PBF Energy worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

