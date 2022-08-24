Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Sanmina worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SANM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sanmina by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sanmina by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SANM shares. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

