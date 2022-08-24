Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $1,453,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

