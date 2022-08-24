Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.42) on Friday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 546.50 ($6.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.70. The firm has a market cap of £937.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.00.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Michael Willome acquired 70,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £132,300 ($159,859.84). Insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $17,896,000 over the last ninety days.

About Synthomer

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.