Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after purchasing an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.87. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

