Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Insider Sells $1,397,616.14 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

