Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $8.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.22. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

