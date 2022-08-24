TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) SVP Tim Murphy Sells 4,000 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.12 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

