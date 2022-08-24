Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ODP were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ODP by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ODP by 374.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ODP by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $250,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ODP. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

