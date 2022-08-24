Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 26.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,051 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in First Merchants by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 229,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,618,000 after acquiring an additional 73,073 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants Announces Dividend

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Merchants Co. has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Stories

