Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $433,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 899,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 170,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 44.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

About Four Corners Property Trust



FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

