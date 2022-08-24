Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,381 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in 3D Systems were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,766,891 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $124,220,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,703,862 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52,520 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,701,019 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 21,966 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

