Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

