Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 162,533 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,533 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE PBF opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

