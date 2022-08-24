Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.43

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $143.43 and traded as low as $143.41. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 7,385,583 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day moving average is $143.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000.

(Get Rating)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.