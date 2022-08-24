Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE FL opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

