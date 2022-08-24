Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $25.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

