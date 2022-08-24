Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 385.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teradyne by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after acquiring an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

