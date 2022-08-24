TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.56.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,104,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

