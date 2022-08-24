TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $989.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
