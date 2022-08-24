TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $989.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,130,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,366,000 after buying an additional 39,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $11,379,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

