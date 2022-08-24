The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 5.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Fundamental Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$88.96.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$76.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$91.25 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$71.21 and a 1-year high of C$95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$83.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.